Fabulous, Single Story, Waterfront Property with a great boat dock! Located in a gated community of the Napa Yacht Club, on the navigable Napa River. Just an hour away from San Francisco, makes it a perfect main or second home. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Yacht Club paradise from your rear patio or be on your boat in a matter of minutes and head to downtown Napa for lunch or dinner or to the San Francisco Bay or Delta. This Mediterranean, three-bedroom home has it all: views, waterfront, built in barbecue, spa, wine storage and privacy. This home features multiple French doors & large windows which makes the home light & bright and enables you to take in the gorgeous views. Make your dream a reality in the Napa Yacht Club. Welcome home! This is where awesomeness happens!
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,449,000
