Updated 1930's Craftsman Bungalow situated in desirable Coombsville area on .68 acres minutes to downtown Napa. Beautifully maintained character features throughout. Brand new kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances and large accordion door that provides easy indoor/outdoor living. Freshly painted interior. Hardwood floors. Two bedrooms and a bath downstairs and spacious primary suite with updated bath and bonus area upstairs. Outdoor kitchen, pool, cabana with half bath and storage, fire-pit, multiple seating areas with space to relax or entertain. A 40' x 30' barn divided into two sections as well as an upstairs loft, imagine the possibilities. Space for RV/Boat parking. Automatic gate with code for entry. Make it all yours.