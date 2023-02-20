Updated 1930's Craftsman Bungalow situated in desirable Coombsville area on .68 acres minutes to downtown Napa. Beautifully maintained character features throughout. Brand new kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances and large accordion door that provides easy indoor/outdoor living. Freshly painted interior. Hardwood floors. Two bedrooms and a bath downstairs and spacious primary suite with updated bath and bonus area upstairs. Outdoor kitchen, pool, cabana with half bath and storage, firepit, multiple seating areas with space to relax or entertain. A 40' x 30' barn divided into two sections as well as an upstairs loft, imagine the possibilities. Space for RV/Boat parking. Automatic gate with code for entry. Make it all yours.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,499,000
