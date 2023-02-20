Down a private drive and across a year-round creek you will find a true Napa gem. This 12-acre oasis has a tastefully updated 3000+sqft home that is a perfect setting for indoor and outdoor entertaining. A very open floorplan allows for perfect flow. The kitchen has Brazilian soapstone counters and GE Profile appliances. Large windows and a wall of French doors bring natural light into every room. There are no visible neighbors so dress as you please. The primary is complete with sitting area and spa like bath. The large office/craft room has views that will make desk time a pleasure. The roof, electrical, and plumbing have all been recently updated. The home has city water but 15gpm well services the barn and irrigation. A large deer proof garden has raised beds and multiple mature fruit trees including orange, peach, pear. In addition, there are 2 barns on the property 1 with water and electric whose use is only limited by your imagination. A waterfall & 2 lovely swimming holes for picnicking and cooling off. There are 7+/- acres of pasture. This feels like a world away. The truth is it is near world class wineries, restaurants, eclectic shops and has Hi-speed internet for working at home and is close enough to I-80 & airports for the business traveler. A dream spot.