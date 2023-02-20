Enjoy spectacular Wine Country vistas from this 1.27 acre Napa property. In addition to dozens of rose bushes, myriad fruit trees and a vineyard, the 2,520 sq ft home, which is set back off the quiet lane, embodies the indoor/outdoor California lifestyle, boasting over 1,000 sq ft of patio space & large picture windows to enjoy the view. Rounded doorways & gas stoves in the living spaces add character. Luxuriate in the kitchen, with its ample cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops & eat-in island. The neighboring dining room's French doors open to a spacious patio, inviting al fresco dining. 2 guest bedrooms have sizable closets & thick, cozy carpeting, sharing a bathroom w/ clawfoot tub & shower. Upstairs, bright loft w/ skylights serves perfectly as an office and the vaulted Primary Suite's huge walk-in closet & large wainscoted Primary Bath w/ walk-in shower are enticing. Wine cellar stores up to 1,000 bottles of your favorite vintages. Detached 2-car garage and tool shed sit amongst the pear, fig & citrus trees. Easy drive to downtown Napa or fancy a round of golf at the Napa Valley Country Club, which is a close 2 mile drive or relax at the nearby Silverado Resort and Spa just 4 miles away.