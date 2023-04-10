This weekend only, there is a flash sale for a property in Napa Valley that includes two homes, perfect for entertaining guests. The main house has a cozy farmhouse-style living room and an outdoor hot tub, while the beautiful landscaping features palm trees, mature oak trees, olive trees, and a raised vegetable garden. The property is located at the end of Jacks' Lane, is secured by a gated fence for privacy and security. The property is conveniently close to downtown Napa, where you can enjoy fine dining and entertainment, or you can explore the nearby wineries on the Silverado Trail. The lower area of the property has a separate entrance, making it suitable for a boat, RV, or junior ADU (buyer must verify w/city) or just add a Pool. Meanwhile,Enjoy the stunning sunset views surrounded by vineyards and mature oak trees. The interior has a bright new fresh feel, w/updated lighting and so much more. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!