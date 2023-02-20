Stunning upgrades and features in this elegant Brand New Construction: A Villa residence at the desirable, gated Silverado Highlands. Perfect floor plan with large Primary Suite on Main level, fireplace, wet bar, then huge Great room with another fireplace opening up to deck. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with high end appliances; Wood Plantation Shutters throughout. Two ensuite bedrooms and loft/office upstairs. Surround sound and TV's throughout, 2-car garage includes EV charging station, Solar, Generator (with auto-connect), 9' ceilings and 8' doors are just a few of the numerous features! HOA includes all landscaping and maintenance.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,350,000
