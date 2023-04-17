Possibilities abound with this 18-acre view property in desirable East Napa. Premium location. Striking Views. Tranquil setting. All the most sought-after elements are already in place, ready for your vision to update/expand/transform this custom designed, dramatically styled home into your own private estate. The living areas offer a Mid-Century vibe showcasing heart redwood walls with a vaulted ceiling topped by a large contemporary skylight. Advantageously sited near the top of a knoll with mesmerizing views of vineyards and the eastern hills. A detached guest house is accessed by a separate driveway. Coombsville appellation vineyard potential (per Crop Care report) with recycled water turnout at the property entrance and adjacent to neighboring premium vineyards. This scarce piece of history can be the answer to your Napa Valley estate plans. Historically, this is likely the last piece of property in Napa County that has been owned by the same family for about 175 years. This oak studded parcel is located conveniently to everything Napa Valley has to offer. Downtown is only minutes away with fabulous dining, shopping and Oxbow Market.