Stunning 3 parcel Equestrian Ranch hits the Napa market! Just minutes from downtown Napa. Nothing makes a horse lover's soul shine more than irrigated landscape nestled between vineyards, a deluxe horse facility and charming ranch style bungalow to hang your hat. As you drive through the custom private gates, you can't help but smile when entering this magical compound. Approximately 5 acres of mature olive trees, numerous water features, twinkle lights, bocci ball, +/- 1 acre pinot noir vineyard, pizza oven, sitting areas to the meticulous 20 +/- horse stalls, riding arena, tack and feed rooms and the rest of the outdoor living spaces, these 2 parcels inspire you! It also includes a charming 2 bedroom / 2 bath ranch style bungalow, and a 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom casita. The 3rd parcel is perfect for a large estate home or an addition to the equestrian outdoor experience. This horse compound has all the bells and whistles one could usually only find in your dreams. So much opportunity with these 3 parcels. Come experience Napa's small town America at its finest. See you at the ranch!