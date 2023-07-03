Discover the epitome of Wine Country living at 7816 Silverado Trail, the former residence of renowned architect and artist Nan Peletz. This stunning property is nestled in the heart of the Oakville AVA and boasts breathtaking western views that stretch as far as the eye can see. This exquisite home has been designed with the utmost attention to detail and featured in the acclaimed book California Wine Country by Dian Dorrans Saeks, and as a cover article in Metropolitan Home magazine. The main residence features 2 bedrooms and 3 baths, offering luxurious living spaces with high-end finishes and unparalleled craftsmanship. For the artist or creative professional, the separate art studio guest house with a kitchenette and bath is a perfect retreat, while the heated lap pool and solar panels make this home an eco-friendly oasis. The property features multiple garden and outdoor spaces, providing the perfect backdrop for relaxing or entertaining. Experience the ultimate Wine Country lifestyle in this exceptional property that seamlessly blends artistic flair with contemporary design. Located just minutes from famed Yountville restaurants and St. Helena's shops, Cameo Cinema and choice dining. Make this your home and enjoy the best of Napa Valley living.