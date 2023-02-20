Invest in this amazing opportunity! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom property has been well-loved and maintained by its owner, and now it's ready for you to make it shine. Only 1.4 miles from Whole Foods, Target, Trader Joes and more - plus easy access onto Highway 29 - This property is beaming with potential! Additional features include a two car garage, oversized storage shed, additional front yard parking,and recent roof replaced in 2016. Unlock potential of this original beauty and don't let this rare opportunity pass you by.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $550,000
