Fabulous home at Lake Berryessa! Nicely updated with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island with deck that take in the peaceful views. Family room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and a living room with another wood burning fireplce! Custom tile floors and wood flooring on 1st floor. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a luxurious primary suite! Deck off of primary suite with fabulous lake and mountain views. Primary bathroom features extra large jetted tub and extra large shower with dual shower heads, custom tile flooring, tile counters and dual sinks! Don't miss the oversized garage plus a detached playhouse that could easily be an office, storage or yoga room? Solar and generator. This is a must see property!
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $599,000
