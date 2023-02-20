Welcome to your perfect country retreat! Nestled in the picturesque hills just outside of Napa Valley in the Circle Oaks Community. This stunning home offers breathtaking views and peaceful surroundings that are sure to capture your heart. As you arrive, you'll be greeted by the natural beauty of the landscape and the serenity of the countryside. The spacious driveway leads you to the inviting front entrance, where you'll be welcomed by a warm and inviting living space that is both comfortable and elegant. The interior of the home features an open-concept layout, with plenty of natural light and stunning views from every angle. The living room is perfect for relaxing and entertaining, with cozy seating and a fireplace to keep you warm on cool evenings. Comes with new HVAC. Located just minutes from Napa Valley, Fairfield, and Winters, you'll have easy access to world-class wineries, restaurants, and outdoor activities. Don't miss your chance to own this stunning country home!