What an amazing townhome in Napa located within a mile of downtown. Beautiful place with new engineered wood floors,newer paint, A/C, dual pane windows, 2 car garage, large yard with fruit trees, garden beds and plenty of privacy. Adorable kitchen with breakfast nook,overlooking family room with sliding doors that enter the backyard. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs, and a primary bedroom upstairs with full bathroom. Backyard offers space for those bbqs, and gatherings.