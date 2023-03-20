Fabulous home at Lake Berryessa! Nicely updated with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island with deck that take in the peaceful views. Family room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and a living room with another wood burning fireplce! Custom tile floors and wood flooring on 1st floor. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a luxurious primary suite! Deck off of primary suite with fabulous lake and mountain views. Primary bathroom features extra large jetted tub and extra large shower with dual shower heads, custom tile flooring, tile counters and dual sinks! Don't miss the oversized garage plus a detached playhouse that could easily be an office, storage or yoga room? Solar and generator. This is a must see property!
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $635,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of a kind 400 acre luxury Napa Valley compound including panoramic views and miles of private hiking trails comprising five separate parce…
Great price and prime location! Beautiful inside and out with clean inspections. Long driveway with beautiful mature landscaping & fruit t…
Own one-eighth of this professsionally managed, turnkey home. Perched atop a gentle knoll in the Coombsville area of Napa Valley, this three-s…
This delightful two-bedroom, one-bath cottage is located in the heart of Calistoga in the world-renowned Napa Valley. This home was originally…
Rare opportunity to own a heritage home on St. Helena's west side. Private setting off of Main Street within easy distance to St. Helena. Hard…