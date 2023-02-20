Great location in Berryessa Highlands home is located at the top of Steele Canyon Road with unobstructed views of Lake Berryessa. Featuring 3 bedroom/2bath this home is the perfect weekend getaway! 1st time on market, this house is perfect for those that love the outdoors with a large fenced in front yard and wrap around deck! This is a tri-level home, with the upstairs being a dedicated master suite. The house has updated appliances and a wood-burning fireplace! The lots on either side of this home are also for sale (separately), so there is room to expand your backyard or to use as storage space!
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Magical wine country estate next to Meadowood Resort just 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena, this enchanting gated estate offers resort-like …
Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, S…
Few properties offer the natural light & welcoming atmosphere of this exceptional single-level home. One of many standout features include…
For nearly 90 years, the Quaglia Property, 2 parcels just shy of 5 acres, has been farmed and held by Luigi, Irma and their family for four ge…
Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies th…