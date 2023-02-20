Great location in Berryessa Highlands home is located at the top of Steele Canyon Road with unobstructed views of Lake Berryessa. Featuring 3 bedroom/2bath this home is the perfect weekend getaway! 1st time on market, this house is perfect for those that love the outdoors with a large fenced in front yard and wrap around deck! This is a tri-level home, with the upstairs being a dedicated master suite. The house has updated appliances and a wood-burning fireplace! The lots on either side of this home are also for sale (separately), so there is room to expand your backyard or to use as storage space!