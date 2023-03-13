The ideal home to enjoy the lake living life! Situated on a large corner lot this single-story home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and offers stunning lake and mountain views. Formal living room/dining room large open kitchen with bar seating and family room. Spacious primary suite with sitting area, extra large walk in closet and door to outside. Primary bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Spacious laundry room with sink, cabinets, extra pantry and additional refrigerator. Large deck for viewing and for those family BBQ's! Relax in the hot tub, don't pay for boat or RV storage because you have your own! There is also an attached oversized 2 car garage - seller would like to sell mostly furnished! Newer A/C too! - The Berryessa Pines has a walkway down to the lake! Boat launch close by!