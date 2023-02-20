Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Sheveland Ranch home that feels like living in a small village with tree lined pathways and sunny patios. Beautiful wood floors throughout the downstairs. Bay window and gas fireplace in the living room. Kitchen with gas cooktop range, built in oven and microwave, lots of cabinets and dining area that opens out to the patio. The primary suite has a spacious walk-in closet, dual vanity, large tub and stall shower. Generous amounts of storage space, and plenty of room for guests. 2 Car attached garage. Pristine and ready to move in! Great weekend getaway home and a wonderful location for a commuter.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $689,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Magical wine country estate next to Meadowood Resort just 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena, this enchanting gated estate offers resort-like …
Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, S…
Few properties offer the natural light & welcoming atmosphere of this exceptional single-level home. One of many standout features include…
For nearly 90 years, the Quaglia Property, 2 parcels just shy of 5 acres, has been farmed and held by Luigi, Irma and their family for four ge…
Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies th…