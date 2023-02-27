Custom home along with spectacular views in a terrific location in Berryessa Pines on generous sized lake view lot. This is one of the closest properties to the water! Basically lakefront! Wake-up everyday to the beautiful view! 3 Bedrooms with new carpet, 3 full baths, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances , wrap around deck, garage, carport, workshop area, RV/boat parking, owned 8.4kw solar with micro inverters and new a/c in 2017! New Water Heater. Water/Sewer is with Spanish Flat Water District. ("Buyers are advised that 'virtual staging' has been used to show how the property 'might' look, and are advised to conduct their own due diligence into the state of the property")