Welcome to this amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in the beautiful Circle Oaks neighborhood of Napa! You'll love the wrap around deck with porch swing, perfect for relaxing and taking in the stunning views of the hills and mountains. Inside, you'll find pinewood finishes and tile flooring throughout. The living room and family room provide ample space for gathering with friends and family. A seperate office leads out to the deck, perfect for working from home. In the kitchen you'll find a central vaccum for easy cleanup. Enjoy the convenience of owned solar and plenty of parking. About 11 miles from downtown Napa and about 15 miles from the Lake Berryessa summer fun. Don't miss this incredible opportunity and schedule a tour today!