Own one-eighth of this professsionally managed, turnkey home. Perched atop a gentle knoll in the Coombsville area of Napa Valley, this three-story estate offers contemporary indoor/outdoor living with a European touch. Little can top the multiple views of some 800 olive trees on the nearly six-acre property. Start in the great room, with its 23-foot ceiling, sleek fireplace wall and sliding glass wall to a welcoming patio with pool and spa and outdoor kitchen. Stretch into the adjoining dining area and gourmet kitchen with its 10-foot-long island and handmade, frameless cabinets. Three luxurious bedrooms with en suite bathrooms complete the main level. Climb the glass railing stairs to a cozy casual space overlooking the great room, perfect for screens and gaming. Then slide open the glass doors to vast decks, and take in more of the valley's rolling terrain. On the lower level, you'll find a wine cellar with tasting space. The home is earthquake and fire resistant, and comes fully furnished and professionally decorated.