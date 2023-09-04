Located in a private setting on East side of Napa adjacent to legendary wineries such as Kenzo & Jarvis Estates lies 75 acres with 2 legal parcels including 5 acre building site, 2-acre rock star Cabernet vineyard, 2263 sq ft of wine caves, 4382 sq ft single level contemporary Provencial style farmhouse, solar heated pool, Zen meditation pond, hundreds of ancient olive trees & 1600 sq ft agricultural barn, all with extraordinary views. The artfully designed & sustainably built home featuring 18-24" steel-reinforced earth walls offers Mediterranean architecture combined with sophisticated modern style. Designed by Michael Baushke at Apparatus Architecture & built by David Easton of Rammed Earth Works, every room throughout the home features a series of custom windows & doors that open to outdoor seating & entertaining areas creating the perfect synergy of indoor/outdoor living. Each of the 3 ensuite bedrooms is sited in serene & private setting including generously proportioned main ensuite offering built-in media center with wet bar, fireplace, spa-like bath with access to outdoor shower & glass doors that open to courtyard with views of the stunning grounds. Expansive great room with 2 sets of retractable doors, office with built-ins & beautiful garden views, art gallery & more!