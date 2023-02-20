Living on the water has never been easier or more comfortable in this truly darling condo with its own dock and views of the sunset. Lovely, white-washed wood floors and painted bead board ceilings throughout the downstairs. The open kitchen is appointed with butcher block counters, pantry, smooth top range, microwave, French door refrigerator, dishwasher, and deep sink with gooseneck faucet. While you cook, you can chat with your guests as they sit at the counter. The spacious living room has a cozy gas fireplace, wet bar, and opens out to the deck with shade pergola where you can enjoy the sounds of the waterway or a dinner party with friends! The upstairs primary suite also has a sliding door out to a private balcony and large walk-in closet. The tiled primary bath offers a deep tub with shower over, with views out a large garden window. The two guest rooms have plantation shutters and one has built in Murphy bed. The hall bath has stall shower and tile shower & floor. Downstairs half bath and laundry closet, as well as a 2 car detached garage completes the picture.