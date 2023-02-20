Welcome to this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in a lovely North Napa neighborhood. The house boasts a remodeled kitchen with beautiful Quartz counters, perfect for cooking and entertaining guests. Enjoy the breathtaking views of the hills from the backyard while relaxing in the well-maintained yard. The master bedroom is a true oasis with an amazing completely remodeled master bathroom and a walk-in closet that provides ample storage space. The house is located in a charming and sought after neighborhood, providing a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Don't miss the opportunity to make this lovely house your new home. Schedule a tour today!