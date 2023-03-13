This Well maintained and highly sought after North Napa single level home has it All! Vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen-great room, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated bathrooms, refinished Oak hardwood floors throughout, custom tile work, hand hammered copper sinks, 6 panel bedroom doors, landscapers dream front and rear yards. A TRUE backyard oasis with custom heated pool with water features, stamped concrete patio throughout the front and rear yards. The one of a kind metal pergola has hand scraped stone pillars with an oversized fireplace with an imported Spanish tile roof.