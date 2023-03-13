This Well maintained and highly sought after North Napa single level home has it All! Vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen-great room, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated bathrooms, refinished Oak hardwood floors throughout, custom tile work, hand hammered copper sinks, 6 panel bedroom doors, landscapers dream front and rear yards. A TRUE backyard oasis with custom heated pool with water features, stamped concrete patio throughout the front and rear yards. The one of a kind metal pergola has hand scraped stone pillars with an oversized fireplace with an imported Spanish tile roof.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $925,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Enjoy both the serenity of a secluded vineyard estate yet be mere minutes to Calistoga & St. Helena. This breathtaking property was meticu…
Captivating Custom built home located on a large corner lot with stunning views connects people with the outdoors.This unique property, conven…
Updated 1930's Craftsman Bungalow situated in desirable Coombsville area on .68 acres minutes to downtown Napa. Beautifully maintained charact…
Come and enjoy everything Yountville has to offer. Located in the heart of Yountville and just a short walk to its many Michelin star restaura…
Multiple structures totaling 6br/8ba on 46 +/- acres of gently sloping hillside west of Calistoga, Wine Country's luxury resort destination. O…