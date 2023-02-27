Located on the east side of Hwy 29 near Downtown Napa sits this very well maintained 2-story property. The upper story boasts high ceilings and large windows that let in an abundance of natural light. The downstairs unit has direct access to the very spacious backyard and an interior alcove that offers unlimited possibilities. Located on the gateway street to Downtown Napa, one can head east to renowned dining, shopping, multiple entertainment options, local parks and hiking and biking trails. Head west on that same street and you will find Westwood Hills Park, Browns Valley Market, the Napa Outlets and so much more. Opportunity awaits!