This charming alphabet street cottage is the perfect blend of Napa history with modern amenities! Walking distance to downtown, and complete with original built-ins and hardware, central heat and a/c, gorgeous primary suite, and even your own wine cellar! Sit on your covered front porch swing behind your white picket fence and enjoy a glass of wine. Or relax in your landscaped, low maintenance, drought-tolerant backyard and hot tub. An ideal primary residence or Napa Valley pied-a-terre!
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $998,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Magical wine country estate next to Meadowood Resort just 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena, this enchanting gated estate offers resort-like …
Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, S…
Few properties offer the natural light & welcoming atmosphere of this exceptional single-level home. One of many standout features include…
For nearly 90 years, the Quaglia Property, 2 parcels just shy of 5 acres, has been farmed and held by Luigi, Irma and their family for four ge…
Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies th…