This charming alphabet street cottage is the perfect blend of Napa history with modern amenities! Walking distance to downtown, and complete with original built-ins and hardware, central heat and a/c, gorgeous primary suite, and even your own wine cellar! Sit on your covered front porch swing behind your white picket fence and enjoy a glass of wine. Or relax in your landscaped, low maintenance, drought-tolerant backyard and hot tub. An ideal primary residence or Napa Valley pied-a-terre!