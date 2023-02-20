Darling on Deputy! Tucked away in the heart of Napa Wine country sits this 3/2, 1,230 SF home. Just minutes from the fiords of Lake Berryessa you'll find this peaceful retreat featuring wood rake-ceilings in living & dining rooms, laminate flooring throughout the community areas in an open floor concept. Enjoy a glass of wine on your front covered deck overlooking panoramic views of the mountains surrounding Lake Berryessa. Separate laundry and storage rooms off the kitchen gives that extra needed space. Next to your 360 SF, 2 car garage, you'll find plenty of yard to play and host a BBQ. Park in your spacious driveway with room for RV, boat, jet skis and extra vehicles. Situated on a .46 of an acre lot you'll find room to roam directly across the street from the river and Berryessa Estates campground. Location, location, location, Berryessa Estates is centrally located between Middletown, Pope Valley and St. Helena. LBEPO voluntary, 150 per year.