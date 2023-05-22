A genuine Winery gem with meticulous estate vineyards on the east side of Howell Mountain! Total of +/-95 bucolic acres in the Napa Valley Appellation,with +/-19 acres planted in micro blocks of Bordeaux varietals, and ECP for additional +/-16 gross acres plantable. The turnkey, 16,000 gallon winery features a tasting room, barrel storage and stainless steel fermentation tanks. Two licensed reservoirs-16 and 12-acre feet, respectively - provide precious water. Additional wells and water storage tanks. Two modest homes, a classic barn & a separate workshop for agricultural equipment. Three separate legal parcels,018-310-009, -010 & -011 included in overall acreage. Striking expansive view of Pope Valley from spectacular potential homesite! Create your gracious, private wine estate here. Private feeling with both European and Old West flair. Once you see it you will not want to leave it! 25 minutes to St. Helena and 15 minutes to Angwin airport.