Charming historical Normandy-style home preserving Americana. Located in one of Saint Helena's desired neighborhoods. The home was gutted in 2008-2009 and now features dual paned windows, tile and laminate floors, updated appliances, kitchen with granite countertops, primary downstairs bedroom with walk-in closet, a tankless hot water heater, glass French doors, custom built-in cabinetry, tons of storage and there is even a shower with a steam and massager feature! In addition, an underground basement could be perfect as a wine cellar or a canning facility for the homemaker. The backyard has a covered patio, Fig, Plum and lemon tree, room for RV parking or whatever else your little heart desires. The 2-car garage with open rafters plus the additional area in the back could be constructed as an ADU. Make that your guest house and rent the Main house for added income. An ideal location; close to downtown, restaurants, wineries, and specialty shops. Only a stone's throw from the infamous Culinary Institution! This home is cozy, small and easy to keep clean. Completely renovated and move in ready. A property not to be missed!