First time on the market in 60 years, this three bedroom two bath single story home has beautiful vineyard and mountain views. Features include hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with Granite counter tops plus island, dining area with a large bay window, a two car garage, covered back deck and low maintenance landscaping. Conveniently located near a 5-Star Michelin restaurant, medical offices, and close to well-renowned wineries. Just South of Saint Helena, is a quick trip to Yountville and Napa, and not far from the greater Bay Area. Sit on your front patio and take in the views while you watch the Napa Valley Wine Train pass by. Open House Saturday, Feb. 11th, 1-3!