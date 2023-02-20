Beautiful craftsman style 3-bedroom 3-bath home in the Magnolia Oaks Neighborhood, walking distance to downtown St Helena. Downstairs you will find the front bedroom and bath, as well as a large gourmet kitchen that leads into the dining and living room, along with a gas fireplace and sizable home office. Upstairs has a loft living area, master suite with walk-in closet and dual vanity bathroom, along with a 2nd bedroom and full bath with double sinks. Outside you'll find a sizable deck and outdoor dining area, a standalone swim spa, a recently redone yard with water conservative landscaping, and a large detached 2 car garage with two 220 outlets for convenient EV charging capability, a work bench, a countless storage cabinets and overhead storage. A great location and move in ready.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,349,000
