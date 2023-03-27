This amazing property situated in Saint Helena's west side in the luxurious Sylvaner Estates has it all. Featuring upgraded bathrooms, a spacious pool and garden, and the home is equipped with a Sunrun solar system and Tesla battery, significantly reducing utility costs. The kitchen is just off the family and dining area, providing a wonderful flow for delicious dinners or overflow entertaining. The residence is in a desirable area near Main Street, which boasts attractive boutiques, restaurants, and tasting rooms. Our 1291 Sylvaner listing is a dream come true for the Napa Valley Lifestyle.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,650,000
