Fabulous potential for this .36 acre parcel located in west-side St. Helena. 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath home, expansive garden area is perfect for a pool and entertaining area. Medium density could allow you to have a guest house and ADU. This property has a an interesting history including St. Helena's ice house, a beer bottling and soda bottling factory established by local known owners. The home has features that could be enhanced to reveal its past legacy. Be a part of the history of St. Helena.