Harlan, Dana Estate, Cliff Lede, Rudd, PromontoryBe the latest to join the pantheon of legendary wineries designed by Howard Backen. Located on the corner of Zinfandel Lane and Silverado Trail and situated on 19-plus acres lies Napa Valley's next great winery estate. This rare offering includes winery permit approvals for 30,000 gallons of production, excellent visitations, events and more. Also included, approved plans for a 12,500-plus square foot winery designed by storied architect Howard Backen. This beautiful property features a sprawling 13-acre vineyard with breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valley; as well as an estate residence, 2 bedroom cottage and classic wood barn. Additional plantable acreage. The main residence is 2,643 square-feet with detached 3 car garage, 3 baths, a pool, and offers spectacular views of the vineyard and beyond. Come claim a piece of Napa Valley's future history!