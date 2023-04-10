Spacious and comfortable home with stunning views and just minutes from downtown St. Helena. Towering ceilings give this wonderful home a grand but still casual feeling. Located on 6.21 acres creates privacy but still part of a neighborhood with like kind homes. The well appointed kitchen is open to a family room with fireplace and doors to the expansive deck. The formal dining room adjoins the kitchen but also opens outdoors to views over downtown St. Helena. The formal living room with elegant fireplace and soaring ceilings leads to an executive office. Down the wide staircase are two guest suites and a large primary suite with spacious his/hers bath, all opening to the lush outdoors. A wine room, large laundry room with storage room as well as bonus room for hobbies complete the lower level
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,225,000
