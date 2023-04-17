This sophisticated & stylish home is ideally sited on its 5.29+/- acres to capture remarkable views of hills, mountains and vineyards from most of the rooms in the house. Thoughtfully and creatively designed by architect Robert Gregory. The artfully designed kitchen has all the bells & whistles for cooking & entertaining. Soaring ceiling in the living room, anchored by a large fireplace. Separate office area with built in desk & bookshelves. Large primary suite with two walk in closets & built in drawers. The second bedroom overlooks the central Zen garden. The third bedroom has its own exterior access & is ideal for guests. Large oversized garage. This quality contemporary home is surrounded by Oak trees with magnificent views, yet literally minutes into town, shopping, restaurants, wine tasting.