Escape to your own resort-style Napa Valley retreat. Completely renovated in 2022, this unique property hidden on Byrd Hill is the perfect place to escape or entertain. Amazing outdoor living, 4554 SF of outdoor entertaining spaces, and carefully curated, elegant interiors all with vineyard and valley views. This home is ready to be enjoyed, furnishings styled in collaboration with the RH Senior VIP Design Team, with function and fabulous living in mind (furniture not included in the price.) Located in the heart of the valley, only 2 miles to downtown St. Helena