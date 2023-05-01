Escape to your own resort-style Napa Valley retreat. Completely renovated in 2022, this unique property hidden on Byrd Hill is the perfect place to escape or entertain. Amazing outdoor living, 4554 SF of outdoor entertaining spaces, and carefully curated, elegant interiors all with vineyard and valley views. This home is ready to be enjoyed, furnishings styled in collaboration with the RH Senior VIP Design Team, with function and fabulous living in mind (furniture not included in the price.) Located in the heart of the valley, only 2 miles to downtown St. Helena
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $5,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Looking for a beautiful home on the Napa River with a boat dock? Look no further! This stunning single-story 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom house is th…
NEW PRICE! This very desirable single level Silverado Springs residence is mostly original. The traditional layout offers living room with hig…
A truly extraordinary vineyard estate compound in the coveted Spring Mountain District with commanding views of Napa Valley. This unique offer…
Located just +/-10 minutes east of St Helena, this gorgeous 3.8-acre compound awaits. A favorable southeast exposure delivers incredible sunri…
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Come Live the Napa Dream and see this Stunning Wine Country Estate just minutes from downtown Napa located in private, gate…