A Modern farmhouse,sited on the valley floor of St. Helena. This 3750 SF 3BD 3.5BA home showcases unparalleled quality and artistry. Centrally located within Napa Valley, this property sits 2 miles south of St. Helena, 9 miles North of Yountville. The main floor is comprised of the great room, a well thought kitchen with 450 bottle wine storage, dining area, and living room, all merging seamlessly with the covered rear patio overlooking the pool and vineyard views. The 18' wide sliding glass wall opens fully, bringing the indoors and outdoors together. A grand fireplace with custom hand carved stone serves as the heart of the great room. The main floor primary suite features dual walk-in closets and a large primary bath with an outdoor shower. The second floor houses the family/media room, along with two spacious bedrooms, both with en-suite bathrooms and breathtaking views. The outdoor living area offers an inviting pool + spa, outdoor kitchen, multiple seating areas, and a gas firepit, providing the perfect setting for unforgettable evenings in the Napa Valley.