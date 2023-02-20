Located in the heart of Napa Valley, this beautiful home is walking distance to award winning restaurants & tasting rooms. It has been reimagined with two en-suite primary bedrooms (one on the main floor) and an added half bath. The open floor plan is great for entertaining and includes a gas fireplace in the living room, a new kitchen with quartz countertops, counter seating & a dining area. It has been incredibly upgraded and remodeled with new electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems. The backyard has a view of Stags Leap Mountain and opens up to a green belt. It is close in proximity to the community pool & Vineyard Park which includes pickleball courts, a tennis court, a basketball court & outdoor fitness equipment. This neighborhood is part of the town's walking path system. The Napa Valley lifestyle awaits in this move-in ready home.