Discover the breathtaking Kirkland Ranch, a stunning 75-acre estate located in Napa Valley. The vineyard boasts 26 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Petit Verdot and Syrah grapes, with 40 additional acres of open land. Take in the incredible multi-million dollar views of Napa Valley, with rolling hills, vineyards, and the picturesque Chardonnay and Eagle Vines Golf Clubs. The residential compound spans 3 acres, featuring charming private residences, landscaped grounds, a grand gazebo, and a professional office with unparalleled views. In addition, there are equipment barns/workshops, and 5 acres dedicated to horse and cow enclosures. The compound includes a large, grand California Victorian home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2-bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2-car garage, and an early 1900s 2-bedroom, 1 bath Cottage with stunning views. These residences can be rented out for additional income. Located just 5 minutes from Napa Airport, 15 minutes from Downtown Napa, and 45 minutes from San Francisco, owning this rare gem is a remarkable opportunity not to be missed.