Price reduced and closing cost credit. Beautiful home, inside and out with clean inspections. Long driveway with beautiful mature landscaping & fruit trees. Great floorplan for entertaining; downstairs has a family room, formal living room, dining room and butlers pantry. The kitchen has a large center island which is situated perfectly between the dining and family room which opens up to the beautiful backyard for outdoor eating or entertaining. There are no rear neighbors and there are beautiful parks and new schools nearby with a walking trail and open space behind the home. Upstairs includes a loft off of the large master bedroom with walk in closet, shower and separate soaking tub with 2 sinks. Also upstairs is a laundry room with washer and dryer. New construction with beautiful crown molding & other details you're sure to love. Located in a highly desired neighborhood, walking distance to the newly built elementary school, high school, parks, fire department, shopping and restaurants.