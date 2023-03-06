REDUCED$$ This Gorgeous! Home is nestled in a quiet end of a cul-de-sac in the Desirable! Via Bellagio neighborhood located in American Canyon. It features 4 Bedrooms 3 Bath (Records show 5) One office/guest room downstairs to make it your own! and one convenient bathroom as well! Large main bedroom suite can be converted into two bedrooms! Open concept family room with a cozy fireplace, great for family gatherings! A spacious living area with three Beautiful! custom made stained glass windows located in foyer,Updated new flooring throughout the home. A expanded kitchen awaits you with three ovens! Delightful for holiday cooking, Custom Corian countertops, full height glass tile backsplash and a chef fan. Amazing! views from the upstairs bedroom of the Napa Valley, St. Helena and you can see Mt. Tamalpais from the front yard on clear days! Mins. from great schools, parks, wetland trails, famous glass beach! and conveniently located for easy access to frwy, San Francisco and Sacramento.