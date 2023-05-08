Villa above St. Helena. Modernized Mediterranean villa nestled on nearly 4 acres above St. Helena with jaw-dropping & sweeping views of nearly the entire Napa Valley. Designed to be a flawless meld of family living & large-scale Napa Valley style entertaining. Grand living room with soaring 20' ceilings, formal dining room & spacious updated modern chef's kitchen that embodies the heart of the home - centrally located and flowing into the family room. The main level master suite enjoys total privacy and has access to the deck. The lower level offers 3 additional bedrooms, home theater, library/recreation room, & cave-style wine cellar. French doors open to the resort-style grounds with an infinity edged pool, outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, heated patio, & beautiful grounds with putting green. Boutique vineyard & elegant garden paths surround this magnificent resort-style villa. Impossible to duplicate this size-able property based on quality construction, two solar systems for the entire house & pool heater and new backup generator. Within minutes to downtown St. Helena affording all the conveniences and luxuries that entails.