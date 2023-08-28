This 12,188 sq. ft. Villa sits on 7.5 gated acres in the Howell Mountain area of the Vaca Mountain Range, only approx. 5.5 miles to down town St. Helena. Four In-Suite bedrooms, a chef's kitchen, a serving kitchen and butlers pantry. The front court yard has parking for 15 vehicles. Back yard has room for a pool and is sloped and staked for a mini vineyard. The villa is perfect for those who want seclusion and privacy, in the heart of wine country. Property is ready for a new buyer to upgrade and customize to their specifications. Just appraised for $8,400,000 ARV in August, 2023. Call for more details!