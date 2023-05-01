Sentinel Ridge is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a true legacy vineyard estate in the world-renowned Napa Valley. The compound is located above the bucolic town of St. Helena on Howell Mountain. Sentinel Ridge has been honored with many design awards and graces the cover of numerous magazines and books. This offering includes an ultra-premium Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard producing wines with multiple 98 point scores. When the recreation barn is included, the total size of the home is +/- 3,600 sq. ft. of indoor living space with an additional outdoor covered living and dining areas. This offering includes all furnishings and a second parcel for a total of +/- 12 acres.
4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $7,500,000
