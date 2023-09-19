Sited on 20+/- acres in the rolling western hills of Calistoga sits this remarkable, beautifully designed and executed California ranch-style property. Of manageable size and scope, this custom-built Robert Gregory Architects designed and Rela Gleason decorated property consists of a main residence with two private suites and a loft bedroom carefully positioned among glorious Heritage oaks. Two private native stone and cedar plank suites are connected by an airy breezeway that functions as a glorious open-air dining room replete with stone-wrapped BBQ area and serenaded by a calming fountain wall. Lower on the property sits a truly modern designer barn with two guest suites and garage space for 2+ vehicles and/or maintenance equipment. The property is characterized by natural, native building materials, high ceilings, long eaves, and, due to a temperate environment most of the year, a greater amount of outdoor living space than ranch-style homes in other areas of the country. Constructed with entertaining in mind and from rugged materials and earthy tones, this dispersed property is perfect retreat for two, a family compound, or a camp for entertaining 8+ overnight/weekend guests. Duplicate listing to Sonoma Co. listing #323910079