Drive up to this storybook home on a court and open the door to a bright and spacious home! Primary suites on both the ground floor and upstairs, high ceilings, walk-in closet, french doors that lead to the private backyard and the welcoming open layout are exciting highlights. Modern conveniences include a laundry room, 3 HVAC zones and an EV ready garage. Feels like a sanctuary on this quiet street yet just minutes away from downtown Napa, stores, freeways and restaurants.