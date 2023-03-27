Drive up to this storybook home on a court and open the door to a bright and spacious home! Primary suites on both the ground floor and upstairs, high ceilings, walk-in closet, french doors that lead to the private backyard and the welcoming open layout are exciting highlights. Modern conveniences include a laundry room, 3 HVAC zones and an EV ready garage. Feels like a sanctuary on this quiet street yet just minutes away from downtown Napa, stores, freeways and restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,075,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eichler-style mid-century modern home located in Napa's coveted Monticello Park. Privately backing to tranquil Sarco Creek with open space and…
A lovely property with nearly two acres of land and on a private road, this diamond in the rough is just waiting for your final touches. The l…
Classic farmhouse near Yountville featuring expansive vineyard & Mayacamas mountain views. Set on 1.37 ac, the 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,786 Sq. …
Multiple structures totaling 6br/8ba on 46 +/- acres of gently sloping hillside west of Calistoga, Wine Country's luxury resort destination. O…
Nestled among the trees in the desirable Redwood Gardens complex you'll find this beautifully updated condo. Warm caramel-colored solid Brazil…