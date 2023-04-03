Fabulous opportunity to own this lovely east Napa home with stunning views to the northwest. This 4-bedroom 3 and a half bath home has been beautifully appointed in earth tones. As you enter the home it lives like a single story with the primary bedroom on the entry level as well as a powder room, formal dining room, library, and great room. Downstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home has 2 ensuites, one on each level. Relaxing rear yard with a deck and automatic awning, custom patio, water feature and new perimeter fencing for a very private setting.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fabulous home at Lake Berryessa! Nicely updated with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island …
Awe-inspiring +/- 7 acre Estate property atop a beautiful knoll. Views of vineyards/rolling hills, sunrises and sunsets. Gated entry with tree…
Eichler-style mid-century modern home located in Napa's coveted Monticello Park. Privately backing to tranquil Sarco Creek with open space and…
Charming historical Normandy-style home preserving Americana. Located in one of Saint Helena's desired neighborhoods. The home was gutted in 2…
Luxuriously updated townhome in Napa. Bright, spacious and amazing home. Open kitchen with sliding door, as well as sliding door in living roo…