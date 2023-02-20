Fabulous opportunity to own this lovely east Napa home with stunning views to the northwest. This 4-bedroom 3 and a half bath home has been beautifully appointed in earth tones. As you enter the home it lives like a single story with the primary bedroom on the entry level as well as a powder room, formal dining room, library, and great room. Downstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home has 2 ensuites, one on each level. Relaxing rear yard with a deck and automatic awning, custom patio, water feature and new perimeter fencing for a very private setting.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,550,000
